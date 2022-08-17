Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That money goes straight to Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat, rather than central RNLI funds, with the money to be spent on life-saving equipment for the boat and onshore situations and training.

The traditional Nightgown Parade – which sees people march from the seafront to the top of the hill in Staithes while a brass band plays – started proceedings on the Friday evening, while Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat made a visit to Runswick Bay the next morning.

The Saturday was attended by hundreds of people who enjoyed visiting the cafes, pubs and other businesses.

Keith Gregory from HM Coastguard.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors enjoyed a Safety at Sea demonstration conducted by Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat within the harbour.

Both Redcar RNLI and and Whitby RNLI Lifeboats also attended on the Saturday afternoon.

Sunday began with the well-attended Duck Race involving around 700 sponsored plastic ducks being released near the footbridge crossing Staithes Beck.

A close race was supported by the cheering crowds before all ducks safely recovered at the end of the race.

Fun at the Staithes & Runswick Lifeboat Weekend.

A moving service was conducted at Staithes and Runswick Boathouse with long-serving vicar Rev Alan Coates presiding, bringing a successful lifeboat weekend to a close.

Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat crew is now appealing for anyone interested to join up.

They said: “We would welcome with open arms any keen people who would like to be part of the lifeboat crew.

“Email [email protected] or call into the lifeboat house.”

Members of Staithes & Runswick Lifeboat crew in traditional ladies' nightwear ready for the Nightgown parade (with friends).