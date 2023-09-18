Family of Bridlington man who died speak out about asbestos exposure
Jeffrey Atkinson, from Bridlington, died from the asbestos-related disease Mesothelioma in March 2021 after being exposed to asbestos regularly during his employment after leaving school in the late 70s and early 80s at Richardsons Ltd, a supplier of agricultural machinery.
Mr Atkinson encountered asbestos while working in the company's workshop and performing service and repairs on agricultural machinery, including tractors.
His duties included handling asbestos brakes and clutch linings.
The asbestos vehicle parts he encountered released asbestos dust into the atmosphere, contaminating his clothes and exposing him further, particularly as the parts did not fit perfectly and needed to be grinded.
In August 2020, Mr Atkinson began experiencing symptoms of asbestos-related disease, initially presenting as fatigue and abdominal pain. His condition rapidly worsened, leading to stomach swelling.
He sought medical attention at Scarborough Hospital Emergency Department, receiving a devastating peritoneal mesothelioma diagnosis in December 2020.
Deborah Atkinson, Mr Atkinson's wife, said: “After the shock of the mesothelioma diagnosis, it was necessary to Jeff that we would be left financially secure.
“Mesothelioma is such an unforgiving disease. We’re so proud of how he battled through until the end.”
Mr Atkinson was represented by specialist asbestos lawyers at Thompsons Solicitors, to secure compensation for negligent exposure to asbestos by Richardsons Ltd.
Marion Voss, at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “This has been a horrendous experience for the Atkinson family. The tragic passing of Mr Atkinson, at just 58 years old, shows the acute dangers of asbestos exposure.
“He was severely let down by his employer, who offered no warnings about asbestos and provided inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for him to carry out his job safely.
"There was a breach of workplace safety standards and regulations, poor risk assessment and inadequate warnings and training given to Mr Atkinson.”