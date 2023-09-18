News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Family of Bridlington man who died speak out about asbestos exposure

The family of a former agricultural vehicle mechanic who lost his life to an asbestos-related disease at the age of 58 is speaking out about the consequences of asbestos exposure in the workplace.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST
Jeffrey Atkinson, from Bridlington, died from the asbestos-related disease Mesothelioma.Jeffrey Atkinson, from Bridlington, died from the asbestos-related disease Mesothelioma.
Jeffrey Atkinson, from Bridlington, died from the asbestos-related disease Mesothelioma.

Jeffrey Atkinson, from Bridlington, died from the asbestos-related disease Mesothelioma in March 2021 after being exposed to asbestos regularly during his employment after leaving school in the late 70s and early 80s at Richardsons Ltd, a supplier of agricultural machinery.

Mr Atkinson encountered asbestos while working in the company's workshop and performing service and repairs on agricultural machinery, including tractors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His duties included handling asbestos brakes and clutch linings.

Jeffrey Atkinson is pictured on his wedding day.Jeffrey Atkinson is pictured on his wedding day.
Jeffrey Atkinson is pictured on his wedding day.
Most Popular

The asbestos vehicle parts he encountered released asbestos dust into the atmosphere, contaminating his clothes and exposing him further, particularly as the parts did not fit perfectly and needed to be grinded.

In August 2020, Mr Atkinson began experiencing symptoms of asbestos-related disease, initially presenting as fatigue and abdominal pain. His condition rapidly worsened, leading to stomach swelling.

Read More
Flamborough Lighthouse lost 'part of its heart and soul' now that controversial ...

He sought medical attention at Scarborough Hospital Emergency Department, receiving a devastating peritoneal mesothelioma diagnosis in December 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deborah Atkinson, Mr Atkinson's wife, said: “After the shock of the mesothelioma diagnosis, it was necessary to Jeff that we would be left financially secure.

“Mesothelioma is such an unforgiving disease. We’re so proud of how he battled through until the end.”

Mr Atkinson was represented by specialist asbestos lawyers at Thompsons Solicitors, to secure compensation for negligent exposure to asbestos by Richardsons Ltd.

Marion Voss, at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “This has been a horrendous experience for the Atkinson family. The tragic passing of Mr Atkinson, at just 58 years old, shows the acute dangers of asbestos exposure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was severely let down by his employer, who offered no warnings about asbestos and provided inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for him to carry out his job safely.

"There was a breach of workplace safety standards and regulations, poor risk assessment and inadequate warnings and training given to Mr Atkinson.”

Related topics:BridlingtonMesothelioma