Family pride inspires artwork at Bridlington Lifeboat Station

A Bridlington school boy has been inspired to create a stunning painting in honour of his great-great-great-great grandfather, former RNLI coxswain Richard Purvis.
By Louise French
Published 8th May 2024, 12:12 BST
Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.
Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.

Ernie Wilde, a student at Bridlington’s Quay Academy, was inspired to create the artwork due to his connections with the RNLI.

Ernie is the grandson of Bobbie Buttle who makes crab pots for current volunteer Pete Sanderson.

Mr Buttle is the great-great-grandson of volunteer Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, Richard Purvis who served at Bridlington for over 25 years until his retirement in 1913.

Ernie's artwork takes pride of place on the stairs up to the gantryErnie's artwork takes pride of place on the stairs up to the gantry
Ernie's artwork takes pride of place on the stairs up to the gantry

The painting depicts Sir William Hillary who founded the RNLI in 1824 along with the wording ‘One man’s vision. With courage, nothing is impossible.’

Pictured are both Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.

Ernie’s masterpiece is displayed on the wall by the steps which lead up to the viewing gantry at Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

