Family pride inspires artwork at Bridlington Lifeboat Station
Ernie Wilde, a student at Bridlington’s Quay Academy, was inspired to create the artwork due to his connections with the RNLI.
Ernie is the grandson of Bobbie Buttle who makes crab pots for current volunteer Pete Sanderson.
Mr Buttle is the great-great-grandson of volunteer Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, Richard Purvis who served at Bridlington for over 25 years until his retirement in 1913.
The painting depicts Sir William Hillary who founded the RNLI in 1824 along with the wording ‘One man’s vision. With courage, nothing is impossible.’
Pictured are both Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.
Ernie’s masterpiece is displayed on the wall by the steps which lead up to the viewing gantry at Bridlington Lifeboat Station.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.