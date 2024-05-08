Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.

Ernie Wilde, a student at Bridlington’s Quay Academy, was inspired to create the artwork due to his connections with the RNLI.

Ernie is the grandson of Bobbie Buttle who makes crab pots for current volunteer Pete Sanderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Buttle is the great-great-grandson of volunteer Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, Richard Purvis who served at Bridlington for over 25 years until his retirement in 1913.

Ernie's artwork takes pride of place on the stairs up to the gantry

The painting depicts Sir William Hillary who founded the RNLI in 1824 along with the wording ‘One man’s vision. With courage, nothing is impossible.’

Pictured are both Ernie and his grandad Bobbie Buttle holding a photograph of Mr Purvis with volunteer crew members Peter Sanderson, AJ Shepherd and James Mather.