The family of three were cut off by the tide on Filey Brigg but had safely managed to climb up the steps to the side of the Brigg.

The family were later rescued by Filey’s D Class Lifeboat, the Rotarian. The RNLI said: “We would like to remind visitors to check tide times and to leave the Brigg at least two hours before high tide.”

Tide times can easily be found online.

The RNLI have also issued advice to those heading to the beach this weekend. They say Saturday and Sunday will see big spring tides, with an onshore breeze meaning that there is a risk of rip currents. These will occur at beaches with sand banks, including Reighton Sands and Hunmanby Gap.

Rip currents are a powerful current that run away from the shoreline and towards the sea. They can be difficult to spot and can quickly drag a person out to the sea.

The RNLI says that anyone entering the water should be careful and should “under no circumstances try to swim against it”. They say to fight instincts and to just float, lean back and extend your arms and legs, tread the water lightly if needed and stay as calm as possible.