Family take the plunge in memory of Chelsea Blue

Chelsea Blue’s dad, Stephen Blackford, completed a skydive at the weekend as he aims to reach a £15,000 target.

He was joined by Stevie Blackford (Chelsea’s sister aged 16), Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Blackford (Mr Blackford’s sister and Chelsea’s auntie aged 17) and Laura Tanner (Mr Blackford’s sister, Chelsea’s auntie, age 27)

The skydive had been cancelled on a number of occasions due to bad weather but it went ahead on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family is so close to hitting the huge total with £13,982 collected thanks to the help of 123 supporters.

Chelsea Blue, 17, lost her battle against her mental health illness, taking her own life in a Sheffield hospital in April last year.

She loved Bridlington Gymnastics Club, New Pasture Lane, and the performing arts club at Bridlington School – and every penny raised will go to enhance these facilities.

Once Mr Blackford has completed his current fundraising campaign he will be working with the charity Seed – the eating disorder charity based in Hull.

Stephen Blackford during his skydive above Grindale.

Seed helped the family during its heartbreaking journey with Chelsea Blue and wanted to help the teenager once she came out of hospital.

Unfortunately she was sectioned from Hull Royal Infirmary and never came back home again.

Mr Blackford said: “The skydive was amazing. I just got very emotional at the end when I landed, it just suddenly hit me the reason why we were doing this.

“I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support from family, friends and people up and down the country I’ve never met.

Celebrations following the skydive at GB Parachute Club.

“I have had the chance to speak to some high profile people.

“Even I got to tell Chelsea’s story to Gaby Roslin and Ed Sheeran and he played her the song Beautiful People live for her on a Zoom call with BBC radio’s Meet the Heroes at Christmas

“Andy Airey, one of the dads from Three Dads Walking, who is also unfortunately in the club that no parent wants to be in after losing his beautiful daughter to suicide keeps in touch with us.

“There are so many lovely people around the country.

“I wish I could thank every one of them personally.

“I’m now going to be working with the charity Seed, a voluntary organisation and registered charity dealing with eating disorders.

“It is a group of ordinary people with first-hand experience of eating disorders who make a difference to those people whose lives are blighted by this devastating illness.

“When Chelsea first became ill with her mental health and eating disorder we struggled to find any help.

“I was told about the charity Seed and I called them.

“They were the only people that helped me and they wanted to help Chelsea when she came home from hospital.

“Even while Chelsea was away in hospital Marg Oaten at Seed and her daughter, the actress Gemma Oaten, constantly sent me information and help.”

Gemma Oaten, patron and charity manager at Seed, said: “Having Stephen support Seed is so very important to us and also such a brave and admirable gesture from a family going through such a heartbreaking situation, yet deciding to use that and turn it into something that will help others and make sure Chelsea’s legacy lives on.

“I remember vividly speaking with Stephen last year with my mum when he rang the advice line and feeling so connected to him. I have been there, as have my parents.

“Together we can make a difference and make sure better services are offered at the earliest possible stage to all who need it.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chelseablue to support Mr Blackford’s fundraising campaign.