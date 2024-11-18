Festive cheer builds for Scarborough Sparkle as Christmas magic returns to the OAT

Scarborough Sparkle will return from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1, with a funfair and stalls among the offering.

An enchanting Christmas wonderland is set to transform Scarborough’s famous Open Air Theatre to complement the town’s vibrant events schedule.

Scarborough Sparkle will return to the seaside town from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1, with a funfair and stalls among the offering.

North Yorkshire Council is running the event, which will be launched with a lantern parade in Peasholm Park at 5.30pm on the Friday evening.

The Open Air Theatre will house more than 50 stalls showcasing gifts, hot food and drinks.

Around 50 local traders will be at the event

The Tipi Venue will be offering a warm space to enjoy refreshments, and This is the Coast will take over the stage which will feature local choirs.

A snow machine, Christmas tree and Santa sleigh will adorn the venue, and the Grinch and characters from Frozen will keep children entertained.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Scarborough Sparkle has become a highlight of the town’s events calendar, adding to its status as Yorkshire’s most popular seaside destination, even in the winter months.

“Our aim is to involve the local communities, particularly in putting together the lantern parade. The stalls and traders are all independent businesses, encouraging people to shop local this Christmas to help the economy thrive.

Community groups creating lanterns for the parade which marks the start of Scarborough Sparkle. Credit – Animated Objects.

John Lee and Melanie O’Brien are sponsoring the event with their fun fair business. This year, it will include a Ferris wheel, bungee trampolines, a ghost train, fun house, inflatable slide, as well as monster trucks from Czechoslovakia.

“Being part of huge events such as Scarborough Sparkle is very rewarding when you see the joy on people’s faces,” said Mr O’Brien. “We have new rides, stalls, and characters to entice and entertain the crowds over the three days.

“Events like this are all about welcoming locals as well as those from further afield and putting a smile on the faces of everybody who comes.”

The lantern parade will be staged by Animated Objects with the help of 26 community groups across the town to transform the park into a paradise of lanterns and illuminations.

The artistic director of Animated Objects, Lee Threadgold, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to extend the participation for this year’s lantern parade to include more groups from across the town in this ever-popular event.”

The chair of North Yorkshire Council’s Scarborough and Whitby area committee, Cllr Liz Colling, who sits on the Scarborough Town Board, contributed £1,000 from her locality budget towards the lantern parade.

Cllr Colling said: “I’m pleased that my budget has contributed towards the parade which has been a real community effort. I’d like to thank all the volunteers, schools and groups who have helped to create the lanterns.

“It marks the opening of such a major event in Scarborough, bringing people from far and wide to the town outside of the peak tourist season. I can’t wait for the weekend celebrations to get underway.”

Admission to the venue is free. Scarborough Sparkle runs on Friday from 5pm to 9pm, Saturday from 11am to 8pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

A free bus will operate a return service on Saturday and Sunday from Eastfield, passing through Crossgates, Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre, before arriving at Peasholm Park.

For more information, visit the Discover Yorkshire Coast website at www.discoveryorkshirecoast.com/event/scarborough-sparkle/216630101/