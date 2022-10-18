UPDATED AT 6PM: North Yorkshire Police said: “We can now confirm that sadly, a man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle that went over the cliff near Filey earlier today, died this afternoon.

“His family have been informed, however, we are not yet in a position to release his identity.

“Police investigators remain at the scene of the incident to examine the scene and establish the circumstances. A multi-agency operation is in place to arrange for the recovery the vehicle from the base of the cliffs.”

Signs on the cliff top at Filey near the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park warning of the dangers of the steep cliffs

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are working with the Coastguard, RNLI, fire service and ambulance service at the scene of an incident on the cliffs near the Blue Dolphin holiday park near Filey.

“We received reports at around 1.34pm that a car had gone over the cliff onto the rocks below.

“All agencies are working together to attend to the casualty and recover the vehicle.