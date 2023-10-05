Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough have once again been recognised in the The National Fish and Chip Awards, and are finalists in the awards next year.

Located on the High Street in Flamborough, near Bridlington, the chip shop has been doing extremely well after opening only two years ago.

They also won Best Newcomer at this year’s National Fish and Chip Awards, with hopes that next year they will be able to continue their winning streak.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make outstanding contributions to foodservice to ensure the nation enjoys its fish and chips.