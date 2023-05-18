As well as a chance to look around the lifeboat station visitors will be invited aboard the station's 26 year old Trent Class Lifeboat, George and Mary Webb.

The volunteer crew will be on hand to answer questions and the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat will be serving teas, coffee and cakes upstairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fish & Ships festival is a celebration of Whitby's fishing and maritime heritage and includes cooking demonstrations, open days and performances around the town.

Whitby RNLI's Water Safety Officer Matt Sharpe is part of the team holding a lifejacket clinic at Whitby Lifeboat Station.

In addition to the open day, the water safety team is holding a lifejacket clinic, both days between 10am and 3pm.

Bring along your lifejacket and learn how to use it properly and maintain it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will also be sharing knowledge on how to stay safe in and around the water.

Whitby's Water Safety Officer, Matt Sharpe said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for people to learn more about sea safety, even if you're an experienced mariner there's always something to learn.

"Who knows, it could be the thing that saves your life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also enjoy a theatrical performance on the Sunday by Dogwood productions which is part of a trilogy telling the story of the rescued, the rescuers and those waiting for their safe return.

Find them at the lifeboat station at 11am, 11.30am and 2pm.