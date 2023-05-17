Last year, the museum on Pier Road underwent a major redevelopment thanks to a generous legacy left by Cynthia Gray.

The official opening was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed after the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, who was the RNLI's patron for many years.

Mike Major, Whitby RNLI's management group chairman, said: “I was delighted to see so many supporters and volunteers come together to celebrate a jewel in the crown of the RNLI's nearly 200-year heritage.

Mark Dowie (right) thanks Whitby Yacht Club commodore Adrian Fusco. Ceri Oakes / RNLI

“I thank the crew, the volunteers, the supporters, and our benefactors for being part of one crew that keeps the boats available to go to sea at a moment’s notice to save lives or rescue the unfortunate.

"And I thank all those who have contributed so selflessly to the success of the refurbishment.”

A ribbon was cut to mark the occasion by the Marquis of Normanby and the RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie.

Mr Dowie also presented some of the volunteers who made an outstanding contribution to the redevelopment with a token of thanks from the RNLI.

RNLI Chief Executive Mark Dowie with volunteers Neil Williamson and Stephen Upright. Ceri Oakes / RNLI

The first went to Adrian Fusco, commodore at Whitby Yacht Club.

The club allowed the team to hold numerous planning meetings and forums, store items, and open the yacht club for networking events.

They also helped with the boat pull, all for free.

Next up was Ben Gould of Coates Marine, without the space they provided the RNLI could not have completed this work - they even helped lift the lifeboat off the carriage over Christmas so work on the underside could be done.

Stewart Gildroy who helped restore the old rowing lifeboat, with Mark Dowie. Picture: Ceri Oakes / RNLI

Stewart Gildroy was presented with a token of thanks for his diligence, care and attention in re-painting the old lifeboat which is the centrepiece of the museum.

An excellence in volunteering certificate was presented to Neil Williamson, Stephen Upright and Richard Willis who worked from start to finish, powered by a determination to restore to its former glory.