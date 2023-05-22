News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Fish and Ships: 'It's one of the best events because it's Whitby's culture' says tourism boss

Whitby’s Fish and Ships Festival reeled in the visitors who made the most of two days of warm weather to enjoy everything the event had to offer.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:55 BST
Dogwood Productions' The Saved - a play about Mary Roberts, who survived the sinking of the Titanic and the Rohilla (off Whitby).Dogwood Productions' The Saved - a play about Mary Roberts, who survived the sinking of the Titanic and the Rohilla (off Whitby).
Dogwood Productions' The Saved - a play about Mary Roberts, who survived the sinking of the Titanic and the Rohilla (off Whitby).

The annual event, which celebrates the town’s maritime heritage, went way beyond being just a food fair for seafood, with people offered the chance to explore boat building, while the sound of folk music and sea shanties filled the air.

The Dock End area was busy with people with the seafood kitchen tents packed to capacity for the various demonstrations taking place, similarly with the fish craft tent and music marquee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tours of Parkol proved popular on the Saturday while people also enjoyed being taken for a look round Whitby’s Trent class lifeboat, the George and Mary Webb, with coxswain Howard Fields giving an informative commentary.

A youngster meets a giant lobster on Whitby quayside. picture: Richard PonterA youngster meets a giant lobster on Whitby quayside. picture: Richard Ponter
A youngster meets a giant lobster on Whitby quayside. picture: Richard Ponter
Most Popular
Read More
33 photos from Yorkshire coast weekend events, including Fish and Ships Festival

Three plays were also staged as part of a trilogy – The Sea, The Saved and The Shore – by Whitby’s Dogwood Productions, which is an official theatre partner of the RNLI nationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janet Deacon, North Yorkshire Council’s Head of Tourism and Culture, said: "People were saying they loved it and were wanting dates for next year so they can book accommodation.

"There was a mixture of people who had come specifically for the event – even some from London who’d seen it advertised – and people who had come across it as part of their trip to Whitby on coaches, and all in all, we’ve had really positive feedback.

Whitby Community Choir performing.Whitby Community Choir performing.
Whitby Community Choir performing.

"It’s one of the best events because it’s Whitby’s culture and the town’s community delivering it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Businesses are already planning what they want to do next year.”

Whitby Distillery stall at the festival. picture: Richard PonterWhitby Distillery stall at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter
Whitby Distillery stall at the festival. picture: Richard Ponter
A costumed character at Whitby Fish and Ships Festival. picture: Richard PonterA costumed character at Whitby Fish and Ships Festival. picture: Richard Ponter
A costumed character at Whitby Fish and Ships Festival. picture: Richard Ponter
Meeting some seafaring travellers. picture: Richard PonterMeeting some seafaring travellers. picture: Richard Ponter
Meeting some seafaring travellers. picture: Richard Ponter
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ahoy shipmates! Fun on The Endeavour. picture: Richard PonterAhoy shipmates! Fun on The Endeavour. picture: Richard Ponter
Ahoy shipmates! Fun on The Endeavour. picture: Richard Ponter
Choosing the fish for the cookery demonstration. picture: Richard PonterChoosing the fish for the cookery demonstration. picture: Richard Ponter
Choosing the fish for the cookery demonstration. picture: Richard Ponter
Seafaring capers at Whitby Library. picture: Richard PonterSeafaring capers at Whitby Library. picture: Richard Ponter
Seafaring capers at Whitby Library. picture: Richard Ponter
Preparing the fish at Sandgate Seafoods. picture: Richard PonterPreparing the fish at Sandgate Seafoods. picture: Richard Ponter
Preparing the fish at Sandgate Seafoods. picture: Richard Ponter
Related topics:WhitbyRNLI