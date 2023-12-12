Christmas is a time for family and reflection, a time for sharing stories of times and generations of the past – and for the Harrison family from Staithes, these stories often involve saving lives at sea.

For Colin Harrison, Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s Deputy Launching Authority and trainee crew - having re-joined after age limit changes – and his family, there are five generations of stories to be told.

Tracing his family history with the RNLI, the first crew member was Colin’s great grandfather William Brown Harrison who was on the crew in the 1880s, who lived next door to Staithes lifeboat station.

William’s sons Isaac Ward Harrison, Colin’s grandfather and William Ward Harrison were next in the family to join the crew, becoming Coxswain and Second Coxswain respectively while the lifeboat was stationed at Runswick Bay.

Alex Harrison-Gaze (left) and his father Colin Harrison. Alex is wearing the current ILB gear while Colin is wearing the cork life jacket introduced in 1854.

Isaac’s sons George Cole Harrison and Colin Harrison senior (Colin’s father) joined the crew in the 1950’s again at Runswick Bay.

Both George and Colin senior went on to become Coxswains.

While the boat was at Runswick Bay, Colin Harrison junior joined at 16 years of age, following in his family’s footsteps of involvement in the lifeboat.

Other members of the crew were also related to a greater or lesser degree.

Members of the Runswick Bay RNLI lifeboat crew in 1952, from left: Isaac Ward Harrison, Howard Theaker (grandson of William Brown Harrison), Frank 'Tange' Verrill and William Ward Harrison. Credited to the collection of Colin Harrison.

Also at that point Colin was awarded a scholarship to Atlantic College, something which would further bolster Colin’s involvement in the RNLI, despite being away from Staithes.

The Atlantic class of lifeboat was developed there and one stationed at Atlantic College, on the coast of the Bristol Channel in South Wales.

Colin was elected as Captain of inshore lifeboats (a senior helm) in his second year.

This stood him in good stead for his return to Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat as, when reopened in 1978, the Staithes based station had an Atlantic 21 placed on service.

Isaac Ward Harrison, Colin Harrison’s grandfather.

It was inevitable that Colin’s twins, Alex and Katarina, would join the crew, becoming the fifth successive generation of the Harrison family to volunteer for the RNLI.

On Christmas Eve 2004 with the twins only a few months old, Colin’s pager sounded while he was looking after them.

Leaving them with a trusted family friend he made his way to the lifeboat station to helm the lifeboat on a call out to search for a potential missing person – nothing was found, and Colin was ashore before his children even realised he’d left.

They joined the crew in 2021 upon turning 17.

Colin Harrison senior.

Alex Harrison-Gaze said: "I am immensely proud to continue the family tradition of saving lives at sea” while Katarina added: 'It wasn’t really a question when I turned 17 if I was going to volunteer for the RNLI – it was something I always wanted to do.”

Colin added: “There’s no feeling quite like knowing you’ve brought someone home safe especially at Christmas, a time for family.

"For five successive generations my family have answered the call to save lives at sea.

"But our volunteers can only continue to do this with generous donations from the public to fund our kit, training and equipment.”

The RNLI is launching its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the generations of families who have volunteered their time to ensure the charity’s lifesaving service has continued for nearly 200 years.