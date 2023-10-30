Flamborough Fire Festival cancels popular New Year's event and moves it to summer 2024

The annual Flamborough Fire Festival will not take place this new year. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.

The Viking themed festival has been a highlight of the year for thousands of people since its conception in 2015.

Festival organisers have now announced that the event has been postponed, and will not take place this year.

Previously, a Viking longship was pulled around the village green which was then followed by a torchlight procession and fireworks.

The new festival date and location is yet to be confirmed. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.

The 2022 Fire Festival was the most successful event ever staged with over 2,500 visitors attending with almost £30,000 raised.

However, the date has now been moved until summer 2024, and a new festival arena location is yet to be announced.