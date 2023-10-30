News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough Fire Festival cancels popular New Year's event and moves it to summer 2024

The exceptionally popular Flamborough Fire Festival has announced some shock changes to the event, with a new date and location still to be confirmed.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:47 GMT
The annual Flamborough Fire Festival will not take place this new year. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.The annual Flamborough Fire Festival will not take place this new year. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.
The annual Flamborough Fire Festival will not take place this new year. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.

The Viking themed festival has been a highlight of the year for thousands of people since its conception in 2015.

Festival organisers have now announced that the event has been postponed, and will not take place this year.

Previously, a Viking longship was pulled around the village green which was then followed by a torchlight procession and fireworks.

The new festival date and location is yet to be confirmed. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.The new festival date and location is yet to be confirmed. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.
The new festival date and location is yet to be confirmed. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton.
The 2022 Fire Festival was the most successful event ever staged with over 2,500 visitors attending with almost £30,000 raised.

Here is a look at the best photos taken at last year’s Flamborough Fire Festival.

However, the date has now been moved until summer 2024, and a new festival arena location is yet to be announced.

The event will still have its Viking theme, with fireballs, a torchlight procession, mead halls, and a Viking costume competition still expected to be on the agenda.Visit https://flamboroughfirefestival.org/ for more information.

