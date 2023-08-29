News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough lifeboat called to assist 17 people who became cut off by tide

Crew from Flamborough Lifeboat station were called to assist 17 people who became cut off by the tide at North Landing on Monday (August 29)
By Louise Perrin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:01 BST

The RNLI lifeboat was launched at 12:14pm following reports of up to 17 people cut off by rising tide at North Landing.

On arrival on scene at 12:20pm, two volunteer crew waded ashore to assist the casualties back to safety.

Two people had managed to get ashore without assistance leaving 15 casualties including small children still cut off.

Flamborough lifeboat called to assist 17 people who became cut off by tide - Image credit: Flamborough RNLIFlamborough lifeboat called to assist 17 people who became cut off by tide - Image credit: Flamborough RNLI
Volunteer crew assisted the casualties back to the beach and all 15 were safely ashore by 12:41pm.

After a final check of the area, lifeboat and volunteer crew were stood down and the two crew members returned to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat returned safely to the station at South Landing at 12:55pm.

Volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, re-fuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.

