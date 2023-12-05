Flamborough man runs 60km 'ultra marathon' in snow, rain and ice to raise funds for Movember
On Sunday, December 3, Mr Bowles began his intense run in Flamborough. From there he ran all the way down the coast to Hornsea and back again, which took him a total of seven hours in horrible weather conditions. He battled against snow, rain and ice, but remained determined to succeed and finish the route.
Mr Bowles took part in this intense run to raise funds for Movember, a charity dedicated to raising awareness about men’s mental health.
Mr Bowles said: “I never actually set out to run an ultra marathon. It's all down to Ryan Wilson, who captains the Bridlington/Flamborough Movember team.
“Under his guidance we have raised over £30,000 for Movember - a charity dedicated to improving men's mental and physical health. I originally said I would run 60km every week in November for the 60 men we lose to suicide across the globe every hour.
“With a week to go I half jokingly said if I get to £1000 in donations I would run another 60km- in a day!
“Through the generosity of donators we saw the required £200+ drop in within a matter of hours and so the challenge was set.
“Assisted by Josh and Tommy in a support vehicle and Matty who ran half the way with me, seven hours of Sunday was spent pounding tarmac.”
Mr Bowles served in the Royal Marines and is consequently a big supporter of men’s mental health. He is part of moteambridboro who fundraise every Movember in the local community and help spread awareness of mental health issues that men face.
This is one of many fundraising events Mr Bowles has taken part in, only last year he organised another run to raise funds for Flamborough Primary school.
Visit Josh Bowles’ fundraising page here for more information and to donate.