'Farmer Christmas' Tractor Run takes place this weekend near Scarborough and Bridlington- Here's what you need to know

The popular ‘Farmer Christmas’ Tractor Run is set to return this weekend, with 150 tractors expected to travel across Yorkshire to raise money for charity.

The Famer Christmas Tractor Run is set to take place on Sunday, December 10.

Alongside the iconic tractor run on December 10, there will be a free entry public event at Foxholes Community Hall including refreshments and a visit from Santa.

Here is the confirmed Tractor run route for 2023:

3.30pm: Leaves Wilfred Scruton Ltd, Foxholes

Wold Newton

Hunmanby

Burton Fleming

Rudston

Kilham

Langtoft

Finish at Foxholes.

The Tractor Run will include 150 tractors.

There will be a tracker on the lead vehicle for up to date route information on the night.

A spokesperson for the Farmer Christmas Tractor Run, said: “In 2022, the event brought such an amazing turn out of public support along the route and raised £6500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We have 150 tractors committed to attend and already we are hearing of drivers going all out, on their light up purchases, to be even brighter than last year.

“We would love for people to come and join us, for a joyful festive treat for the family and show their appreciation by donating to a truly essential rural service.

“There will be an army of volunteers marshalling and collecting, with QR codes for those who don’t carry cash, so please show your appreciation for their commitment in making sure everyone has a safe enjoyable event, which hopefully raises lots of money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We would like to thank, Wilfred Scruton Ltd as main sponsor and for hosting the event, along with Boarcross Ltd, AMK Fuels, Pockmor, Grimme, Cherry’s, Great Driffield Radio, The Old Star and Richard Hayton Transport Ltd for their support of the event.”

The Foxholes Community Hall will be hosting a free entry event from 1:30pm until 3:30pm on December 10.

The North Wolds Lions will be providing Santa visits for £5 at the event, which will include a small gift.

Hot drinks such as mulled wine and Baileys hot chocolate will be provided by the Foxholes Community Hall and KPFA volunteers

Food will also be provided, including hot pork sandwiches from Anna’s Happy Kitchen.

People are then encouraged to watch the tractors along the route, as there will be no public access to the Hall at the end.

The Tractor Run team ask people watching along the route to park on adjacent streets and keep the route itself as clear as possible.