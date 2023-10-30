News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough RNLI celebrate of their team's 'hard work and commitment' at special awards evening

Flamborough RNLI crew members received service awards on Friday evening (October 27) at a reception at Flamborough Golf Club.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:35 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:40 GMT
The Flamborough RNLI crew members with their well deserved awards. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton/RNLI.The Flamborough RNLI crew members with their well deserved awards. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton/RNLI.
Flamborough Golf Club hosted the event where the Flamborough RNLI lifeboat crew received awards and commendations for their service.Proceedings began with special thanks being given to three volunteer fundraisers collectively known as the ‘Pit Stop Girls’.

Linda Wood, Janet Clark and Julie Lodge have raised over £10,000 this year for Flamborough RNLI with their very popular coffee and cake weekends down at the Lifeboat Station. The ladies were presented with flowers by Flamborough RNLI shop manager Gail Batty.Awards to crew members were presented by former Area Lifesaving Manager, Dave Scott.A service certificate was awarded to helmsman Stuart Cross along with the Chief Executives Commendation for Stuart and crew members John Turner, Josh Maskill and Rob Mitchell, in recognition of their actions during a service in September last year. On that day they successfully located and rescued a swimmer being swept out to sea, without doubt saving her life.

Gail Batty presenting flowers to Linda Wood, Janet Clark and Julie Lodge. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton/RNLI.Gail Batty presenting flowers to Linda Wood, Janet Clark and Julie Lodge. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton/RNLI.
The swimmers had found themselves in difficulty adjacent to and inside Smugglers cave where they were clinging to ledges on the cliffs.

It was a tricky operation to get the casualties on board and to safety. Other crew on that day were James Othick and Tom Moate, both of whom had already received their commendations.Long service medals were awarded to Stuart Cross and Scott Vardy both having 30 years service. A long service medal was awarded to David Freeman, Lifeboat Operations Manager for an amazing 50 years service.David Freeman said: “It was good to see such a good turnout to what was a great evening and an excellent way to celebrate the volunteer’s hard work and commitment. We work as a team and can all be proud of what we have achieved."

