The Flamborough RNLI crew members with their well deserved awards. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton/RNLI.

Flamborough Golf Club hosted the event where the Flamborough RNLI lifeboat crew received awards and commendations for their service.Proceedings began with special thanks being given to three volunteer fundraisers collectively known as the ‘Pit Stop Girls’.

Linda Wood, Janet Clark and Julie Lodge have raised over £10,000 this year for Flamborough RNLI with their very popular coffee and cake weekends down at the Lifeboat Station. The ladies were presented with flowers by Flamborough RNLI shop manager Gail Batty.Awards to crew members were presented by former Area Lifesaving Manager, Dave Scott.A service certificate was awarded to helmsman Stuart Cross along with the Chief Executives Commendation for Stuart and crew members John Turner, Josh Maskill and Rob Mitchell, in recognition of their actions during a service in September last year. On that day they successfully located and rescued a swimmer being swept out to sea, without doubt saving her life.

Gail Batty presenting flowers to Linda Wood, Janet Clark and Julie Lodge. Photo courtesy of Rod Newton/RNLI.

