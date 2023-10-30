Will it rain on Halloween? Here is your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week will see a lot of unsettled weather, with temperatures dropping and rain expected, according to the Met Office.

Halloween is on Tuesday, October 31 and many are hoping that the rain will steer clear so that spooky activities and trick or treating will happen without a hitch.

However, the forecast is looking gloomy, with rain expected on Tuesday afternoon and getting heavier throughout the night.

The weather is set to get worse, with heavier rain and strong winds predicted towards the end of the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A largely cloudy day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some heavy showers may arrive into the south by midday. Winds largely light with hill fog, feeling cool.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:00am and high tide is expected at 16:57pm

Tonight:

A cloudy evening and overnight period with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing, though easing toward midnight. Becoming mostly dry by dawn, though cloud thickening once again from the southwest.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tuesday:

A mostly dry but cloudy start on Tuesday. A band of weakening showers will move northeast through the afternoon and evening followed by strengthening winds and heavy rain overnight.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:36am and high tide is expected at 17:36pm

Wednesday:

Windy with sunny intervals and isolated heavy showers Wednesday. Heavy rain then showers into Thursday, with strengthening winds or gales. Feeling cool.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 9 °C.