Flamborough RNLI celebrates new helmsman after 'considerable amount of commitment and hard work'
Mr Mitchell, who has been a voluntary crew member at Flamborough RNLI for 8 years successfully completed practical and written assessments on Wednesday to become Helmsman of the Stations RNLI B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat 'Elizabeth Jane Palmer'.
The training required to be Helmsman of an RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat is involves following a structured training plan which includes regular training exercises with formal instruction, both at sea and ashore.
The training also involves attending several residential courses held at the RNLI college in Poole, online courses and countless hours of self study.
Competencies include navigation, communications, casualty care, boat handling and leadership. Competence at each stage of training including the final pass out is checked by an RNLI assessor.
David Freeman, Flamborough Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “The training process requires a considerable amount of commitment and hard work. During his time as volunteer crew member Rob has shown all the qualities needed as a helmsman. We all wish him the best in his new role.”
Following his final assessment, Mr Mitchell said: “I've been sailing yachts for the last 20 years. I joined the RNLI 8 years ago and passing out as a helm is my biggest achievement and I'm proud to be a volunteer for the RNLI.”