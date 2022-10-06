Flamborough RNLI presented with £1,000 thanks to sales of a new book covering its history

Author Paul L Arro presented a cheque for £1,000 to Capt David Freeman, the site’s lifeboat operation manager, with the proceeds coming from his latest book ‘Safe Within The Lifeboat’.

The book covers the history of both the Flamborough lifeboat stations – originally two were established in 1871 – one at the North Landing (Flamborough No 1) and one at the South Landing (Flamborough No 2).

Both continued until the first motor lifeboat was allocated to the North Landing station in 1934 and the No 2 Lifeboat (a pulling and sailing lifeboat) was finally withdrawn in 1938.

Author Paul L Arro is pictured with his latest book ‘Safe Within The Lifeboat’.

The book concludes with the last all-weather lifeboat leaving the North Landing station in 1993. That was when Flamborough was redesignated to operate an Atlantic class of inshore lifeboat.

The book, which contains 75 photographs many of which are historic and previously unpublished, provides a fascinating insight into the evolution of the stations in chronological order from the early days of pulling and sailing lifeboats through to the more modern motor lifeboats with their electronic navigational aids.

Mr Arro, who has been closely associated with the lifeboat station for more than 40 years, the last 30 serving as volunteer treasurer, is planning to write another tome covering the lifeboat’s history from 1993 to the present time but he said that is ‘quite a way off at the moment’.

Mr Arro said: “It was always my intention to donate all profit from the sales of the book to the Flamborough Lifeboat Station.

“It has sold very well and the presentation of the cheque for £1,000 is the profit realised so far. Copies have been sent to Canada, the USA and to the Netherlands.

“The book is available at the RNLI Souvenir Shop at the South Landing boathouse and at the Post Office/Tuck Shop in Flamborough village.

“Some copies are also on sale at the Harbour Heritage Museum in Bridlington.”