Flamborough Sports Club Trust looks to make the cut with ride-on mower fundraising campaign

A major fundraising campaign is underway at a local sports club to purchase a ride-on lawnmower as the current one is no longer repairable.

The ride-on mower will be used to keep Flamborough’s Woodcock Memorial Field in tip-top condition.

The piece of equipment will be used to keep Flamborough’s Woodcock Memorial Field in tip-top condition for the various sports teams.

Flamborough Sports Club Trust’s (FSCT) dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to maintain the beautiful grounds, but the current equipment is aging fast and the existing mower has finally succumbed to old age.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sports trust spokesperson said: "With your generous contributions, we can ensure that the FSCT remains a smart, pristine and safe haven for our junior and senior football teams, our cricket club and our community.

"Your donation will directly impact our ability to keep the grounds well-manicured, enabling local athletes, families, and nature enthusiasts to enjoy this space to the fullest.

"A new mower will help maintain a safe and beautiful sports facility while empowering local volunteers to continue their work and enhance the overall community experience.

"If you can, please donate and help us reach our goal to purchase either a new or a reliable ride-on lawnmower. Every penny counts!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FSCT chairman Tommy Cawkwell added: “Your support means the world to us. Let's keep the FSCT a shining gem in our community. Together, we can make it happen! Thanks in advance for your generosity.”