Flamborough Sports Club Trust looks to make the cut with ride-on mower fundraising campaign
The piece of equipment will be used to keep Flamborough’s Woodcock Memorial Field in tip-top condition for the various sports teams.
Flamborough Sports Club Trust’s (FSCT) dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to maintain the beautiful grounds, but the current equipment is aging fast and the existing mower has finally succumbed to old age.
A sports trust spokesperson said: "With your generous contributions, we can ensure that the FSCT remains a smart, pristine and safe haven for our junior and senior football teams, our cricket club and our community.
"Your donation will directly impact our ability to keep the grounds well-manicured, enabling local athletes, families, and nature enthusiasts to enjoy this space to the fullest.
"A new mower will help maintain a safe and beautiful sports facility while empowering local volunteers to continue their work and enhance the overall community experience.
"If you can, please donate and help us reach our goal to purchase either a new or a reliable ride-on lawnmower. Every penny counts!”
FSCT chairman Tommy Cawkwell added: “Your support means the world to us. Let's keep the FSCT a shining gem in our community. Together, we can make it happen! Thanks in advance for your generosity.”
If you would like to support the FSCT campaign visit their gofundme page here for more information.