World War Two veteran from near Bridlington celebrates 104th birthday with fellow soldiers'

Edgar Styan, thought to be Barmston’s oldest resident, has turned 104 this month.

Edgar Styan was visited by three veteran Royal Engineers on his birthday this December.

On his birthday, December 7, Mr Styan’s daughter Lynda McCrea took him to the Martonian Inn for a special birthday meal surrounded by friends and family.

Mr Styan served six years in the Royal Engineers and was awarded five medals. He had a wonderful visit from three veteran Royal Engineers, with whom he spent an enjoyable morning chatting and reminiscing about their wartime experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Styan needs to use a wheelchair now due to his mobility issues- he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease as well as deteriorated vision.

Mr Styan, who lives in Barmston, turned 104 on December 7.

However, this does not stop him from learning- he still keeps up to date with all the current affairs and never misses Prime Minister’s Question Time on TV.

In his younger days, Mr Styan enjoyed going sea fishing using cobbles from Bridlington harbour and brought home huge amounts of fish.

The 104-year-old has loved the East Yorkshire coast for many years and even had a caravan in Bridlington with his late wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Styan said: “I retired from work in 1982 and we came to live in Barmston in 1983. My wife died in 2005, so I have been on my own since then.

“Bridlington has always been a favourite - when I retired we automatically headed for the East coast.”

Mr Styan also used to be both secretary and treasurer of Flamborough Victoria Club and he and his late wife spent many happy years helping to organise events there.