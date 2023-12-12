World War Two veteran from near Bridlington celebrates 104th birthday with fellow soldiers'
On his birthday, December 7, Mr Styan’s daughter Lynda McCrea took him to the Martonian Inn for a special birthday meal surrounded by friends and family.
Mr Styan served six years in the Royal Engineers and was awarded five medals. He had a wonderful visit from three veteran Royal Engineers, with whom he spent an enjoyable morning chatting and reminiscing about their wartime experiences.
Mr Styan needs to use a wheelchair now due to his mobility issues- he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease as well as deteriorated vision.
However, this does not stop him from learning- he still keeps up to date with all the current affairs and never misses Prime Minister’s Question Time on TV.
In his younger days, Mr Styan enjoyed going sea fishing using cobbles from Bridlington harbour and brought home huge amounts of fish.
The 104-year-old has loved the East Yorkshire coast for many years and even had a caravan in Bridlington with his late wife.
Mr Styan said: “I retired from work in 1982 and we came to live in Barmston in 1983. My wife died in 2005, so I have been on my own since then.
“Bridlington has always been a favourite - when I retired we automatically headed for the East coast.”
Mr Styan also used to be both secretary and treasurer of Flamborough Victoria Club and he and his late wife spent many happy years helping to organise events there.
They put on his 100th birthday celebration, and he still enjoys occasional visits from a few of the members.