Flooding, fire, tree fall and a teenager stuck in the mud - busy weekend for Scarborough fire crews

Fire crews from across the borough dealt with a number of unusual incidents over the weekend as heavy rain made firefighters jobs just that little bit more difficult.
By Louise Perrin
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:58 BST

On Friday, July 28, at 2.41pm, a crew from Scarborough were called to assist a 14 year old who had become stuck in mud in a beck. Crew power was used to release the teen.

Scarborough firefighters called to deal with serious house fire

Flooding incidents led to three calls in as many minutes on Friday.

Fire crews were busy across the borough this weekendFire crews were busy across the borough this weekend
At 5.08pm, on Belgrave Crescent, Scarborough crew attended a commercial property due to flooding inside the premises. The electrics were not affected. Crews could give advice at the scene only.

At 5.09pm, on Seamer Road, Sherburn crew assisted occupants of a basement flat with flood water. Crews isolated the electrics and gave advice to the occupier.

At 5.10pm, on Falsgrave Road, Filey crew assisted with flooding in basement flat. Crews cleared the water from the flat and the incident left with a drain specialist.

Also at 5.10pm on Malvern Crescent, Scarborough and Malton crews attended a car fire. The fire is believed to have started due to an electrical fault.

On Saturday, July 29, at 3.10pm, crews from Scarborough and Malton responded to reports of a combine harvester on fire in a field of just cut crop in Ebberston. On arrival the combine was well alight as was a portion of the field. Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish and dampen down the field and the combine.

At 8.34pm in Cayton Bay, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the open. Crews extinguished foliage on fire in woodland measuring 10m x 5m. The cause was deliberate and one hose reel jet was used.

At 11.10pm on Battery Parade, Whitby, crews from Whitby responded to reports of a fire in the open. Crews extinguished a small fire left unattended using a bottle of water.

On Sunday, July 30, at 3.07pm, Scarborough crew responded to reports of tree that had partially fallen and was posing a risk to some properties on Cloughton. Crew attended and gave basic safety advice. A tree surgeon was arranged to attended to assess the stability of the tree.

