Forgefest 2025 set to rock West Ayton

Forgefest will take place at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn on Sunday August 24

West Ayton is gearing up for a day of music, fun and laughter as Forgefest 2025 takes place on Sunday, August 24, at Ye Olde Forge Valley Inn.

The much-loved charity fun day and music festival will kick off at 10.30am with the ever-popular Tug of War over the River Derwent, followed by a packed schedule of entertainment, including a children’s disco, activities, craft stalls, and live music running throughout the day. This year’s line-up features an exciting mix of acts, with The Epics, Colcannon and Stray Scene headlining alongside performances from Scarlet Dusk, Skunk Tails, Graham Watson, Orianna, Andy Raw, The Renegades, and Charlie Flintoft.

Families can also look forward to children’s entertainment with Dave Marshall from 11am.

Landlady Lydia Purnell said: “We are keeping up with the tradition set by the previous owners and raising money for Saint Catherine's Hospice, Macmillan and Mind.

“We are hoping that people turn out to support these amazing charities.”