Fortus tackles Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for new foundation

Fortus employees 'Give One'

A group of Fortus employees have tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in a bid to raise funds for the company’s new charity foundation.

The team of intrepid hikers completed the challenge, which includes scaling the great peaks of the dales - Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, in less than 12 hours and raise £560 for the foundation.

Challenge organiser Ben Wilson said: “The walk itself was tough as expected, but with a social bunch it made it that little bit easier!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I do think the foundation and the direct connection to the team helped push us all on.

During the challenge

“We know what the foundation wants to achieve and us doing ‘our bit’ felt like a big achievement!”

The Fortus Foundation launched this summer with the mission to support small local charities and community groups across Yorkshire.

To find out more about the Fortus Foundation or to donate to the team visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/fortus3peaks-1715955050735