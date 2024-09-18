Fortus tackles Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for new foundation
The team of intrepid hikers completed the challenge, which includes scaling the great peaks of the dales - Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, in less than 12 hours and raise £560 for the foundation.
Challenge organiser Ben Wilson said: “The walk itself was tough as expected, but with a social bunch it made it that little bit easier!
“I do think the foundation and the direct connection to the team helped push us all on.
“We know what the foundation wants to achieve and us doing ‘our bit’ felt like a big achievement!”
The Fortus Foundation launched this summer with the mission to support small local charities and community groups across Yorkshire.
To find out more about the Fortus Foundation or to donate to the team visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/fortus3peaks-1715955050735
