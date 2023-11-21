Fossil walk at Runswick Bay, near Whitby, raises more than £2,000 for RNLI
Mark, of Hull, has for the past 10 ten years been collecting and preparing fossils.
His skills also included expert fossil preparation, and guided walks, around the Yorkshire coastline, which forms the Jurassic coast and is famed for its fossil amazing finds over the years.
Mark said prior to the Runswick Bay event: “The RNLI is something none of us every want to use, but when in need they are there for us.
"I am from the fossil hunting community so appreciate their help more than ever.”
Mark is pictured with Andy Monaghan, Community Safety Volunteer for the RNLI based at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station with one of Mark's amazing finds along this coastline – a 180-million-year-old Ichthyosaur fossil.