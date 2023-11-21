News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Fossil walk at Runswick Bay, near Whitby, raises more than £2,000 for RNLI

A charity fossil walk and hunt on the beach at Runswick Bay, organised by ‘The Yorkshire Fossil Hunter’ Mark Kemp, has raised more than £2,000 in aid of the RNLI.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark, of Hull, has for the past 10 ten years been collecting and preparing fossils.

His skills also included expert fossil preparation, and guided walks, around the Yorkshire coastline, which forms the Jurassic coast and is famed for its fossil amazing finds over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark said prior to the Runswick Bay event: “The RNLI is something none of us every want to use, but when in need they are there for us.

Most Popular
Mark Kemp, known as The Yorkshire Fossil Hunter, with Andy Monaghan, Community Safety Volunteer for the RNLI based at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station with a 180 million-year-old Ichthyosaur fossil Mark found. Picture by James HardistyMark Kemp, known as The Yorkshire Fossil Hunter, with Andy Monaghan, Community Safety Volunteer for the RNLI based at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station with a 180 million-year-old Ichthyosaur fossil Mark found. Picture by James Hardisty
Mark Kemp, known as The Yorkshire Fossil Hunter, with Andy Monaghan, Community Safety Volunteer for the RNLI based at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station with a 180 million-year-old Ichthyosaur fossil Mark found. Picture by James Hardisty

"I am from the fossil hunting community so appreciate their help more than ever.”

Mark is pictured with Andy Monaghan, Community Safety Volunteer for the RNLI based at Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat Station with one of Mark's amazing finds along this coastline – a 180-million-year-old Ichthyosaur fossil.

Related topics:RNLIRunswick BayWhitbyYorkshireHull