Free entry to Scarborough's Rotunda Museum this weekend to celebrate Heritage Open Days

The Rotunda Museum

The museum offers visitors the chance to learn about fossils and dinosaur footprints, see 11,000 artefacts from the Star Carr collection and say hello to Meg, the museum’s resident megalosaurus dinosaur.

Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise Heritage Open Day events to celebrate history and culture.

It is a fantastic chance to explore hidden places and learn something new - and all events are free.

