Free entry to Scarborough's Rotunda Museum this weekend to celebrate Heritage Open Days

To celebrate Heritage Open Days Scarborough’s Rotunda Museum is offering free admission on Friday 8, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.
By Louise French
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:08 BST
The museum offers visitors the chance to learn about fossils and dinosaur footprints, see 11,000 artefacts from the Star Carr collection and say hello to Meg, the museum’s resident megalosaurus dinosaur.

Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise Heritage Open Day events to celebrate history and culture.

It is a fantastic chance to explore hidden places and learn something new - and all events are free.

The Scarborough, Filey and Hunmanby areas have a number of interesting historical landmarks to explore.

Find out more about what’s on in Scarborough here.

