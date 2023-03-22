From Elizabeth Botham to Beth Mead - calls for you to nominate your wonderful women of Whitby

The exhibition will feature the Women of Whitby – from Abbess Hilda up to Hinderwell’s England footballer Beth Mead and including others such as Elizabeth Botham, Dora Walker and Barbara Benson-Smith MBE and many more besides.

Mead, 27, is the current BBC Sports Personality of the Year after firing the Lionesses to their 2022 Euros victory and was recently made an honorary freeman of the borough of Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby’s history includes many inspirational women.

Hinderwell's Beth Mead celebrates to fans following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The museum wants to hear who you think should be included in the exhibition and why.

They could be famous, infamous, influential or an unsung hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone will be considered but not all of them will be able to be included.

People are asked to send their nominations to [email protected] by May 1.