From Elizabeth Botham to Beth Mead - calls for you to nominate your wonderful women of Whitby

Whitby Museum will be celebrating the wonderful Women of Whitby in a new exhibition for 2024 – and would like the help of the people of Whitby to decide which of our lasses deserve recognition.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT

The exhibition will feature the Women of Whitby – from Abbess Hilda up to Hinderwell’s England footballer Beth Mead and including others such as Elizabeth Botham, Dora Walker and Barbara Benson-Smith MBE and many more besides.

Mead, 27, is the current BBC Sports Personality of the Year after firing the Lionesses to their 2022 Euros victory and was recently made an honorary freeman of the borough of Scarborough.

Whitby’s history includes many inspirational women.

Hinderwell's Beth Mead celebrates to fans following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
The museum wants to hear who you think should be included in the exhibition and why.

They could be famous, infamous, influential or an unsung hero.

Everyone will be considered but not all of them will be able to be included.

People are asked to send their nominations to [email protected] by May 1.

Elizabeth Botham. Image courtesy of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society.
