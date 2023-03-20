The prestigious civic awards were confirmed at the final meeting of Scarborough Council on Monday March 20 where 13 former and long-serving councillors were also honoured.

England international and Gloucester-Hartpury player Aldcroft is from Scarborough, while Arsenal and England footballer Mead is from Hinderwell, near Whitby.

Beth Mead said: “I’m extremely honoured and proud to be receiving the Freedom of the Borough. I know it’s not something that has come about lightly and I know the magnitude of what it is to be getting such an honour.

Beth Mead was England's standout player at the tournament in 2022. (Photo: Harriet Lander/Getty)

“From a young girl with a dream to be a professional footballer, I didn’t think any of this was a part of that dream, which makes it extra special. Thanks to everyone who believed in and supported me, it really doesn’t go unmissed.”

Borough Mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent awarded the honour to Mead, while Aldcroft’s award was accepted on her behalf by her parents as she was unable to attend due to training commitments.

Mead was first nominated for the honour in August last year after England won the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022, where she was named the competition’s best player and was the tournament’s top scorer.

She went on to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

Aldcroft was the only girl on a team of boys when she started playing at Scarborough RUFC aged eight. (Photo: Phil Walter/Getty)

Aldcroft was named World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in 2021.

Cllr Broadbent said: “We are very proud of Beth and Zoe’s accolades. As exports of our borough, their dedication to their sport, and their personal and team successes, are an inspiration to many girls and young women who have set their sights on a professional sporting career. They truly deserve the highest civic honour we can bestow.”

The special council meeting also saw long-serving councillors Janet Jefferson, Helen Mallory, Jane Mortimer, Andrew Backhouse, Derek Bastiman, Eric Broadbent, Bill Chatt, Sam Cross, Mike Cockerill, David Jeffels and Tony Randerson made honorary aldermen and alderwomen – a title that can only be awarded to members who have served the authority for a minimum of 16 years.

Lifetime of Service awards were presented to honorary alderman Godfrey Allanson and Cllr David Jeffels, who were both elected to the authority when it was formed in 1974.

Former Scarborough councillor and mayor, Hazel Lynskey, pictured with granddaughter Ruby in 2019, was posthumously made an honorary alderwoman.

Scarborough’s former mayor, Hazel Lynskey, who died last year, was posthumously made an honorary alderwoman.

Cllr Broadbent added: “Today has been a momentous occasion, a celebration of outstanding individuals and a poignant look back at the achievements of almost half a century of council service.

“To our honorary alderman and alderwomen and Lifetime of Service award recipients, thank you, on behalf of the people of our borough, for your loyal service, your dedication and your commitment.”

The final full council meeting also marked the end of a local governance chapter in Scarborough, which began 49 years ago. Scarborough Borough Council will cease to exist on March 31 when a new unitary North Yorkshire Council takes responsibility for all the authority’s services from April 1.

