Fundraising teenagers deliver £3,085 cheque to Bridlington lifeboat crew

The Bridlington Lifeboat team received yet another huge boost from a pair of fundraising teenagers.

By Phil Hutchinson
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:28 am
Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison recently visited the lifeboat station to present the team with a cheque for £3,085. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI
Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison recently visited the lifeboat station to present the team with a cheque for £3,085. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

Abigail Holmes and Evie Pattison recently visited the lifeboat station to present the team with a cheque for £3,085.

The girls have now raised an impressive £11,416.85 for the crew through various activities including a hook-a-duck challenge and bottle tombola stall at a recent carnival and a successful bake sale.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Our two young friends Abi and Evi called in to see us to hand over their stunning £3085 donation from all their fundraising efforts. Thank you girls for all your hard work and support, you really are amazing.”

BridlingtonRNLI