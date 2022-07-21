Fundraising teenagers deliver £3,085 cheque to Bridlington lifeboat crew

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The girls have now raised an impressive £11,416.85 for the crew through various activities including a hook-a-duck challenge and bottle tombola stall at a recent carnival and a successful bake sale.

An RNLI spokesman said: “Our two young friends Abi and Evi called in to see us to hand over their stunning £3085 donation from all their fundraising efforts. Thank you girls for all your hard work and support, you really are amazing.”