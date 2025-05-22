Fylingdales Folk Choir charity concert at Robin Hood's Bay will raise cash for RNLI
This 30-strong acapella choir is rapidly gaining a reputation for the warmth and vibrancy of their singing.
The choir sings traditional and contemporary folk, plus a sprinkling of blues and gospel, all sung in glorious four-part harmony - guaranteed to lift the spirits!
Special guests on the night are Glaisdale Clog, who will be performing traditional dances, both individually and collectively.
Everyone welcome to join in a feast of folk music and song.
The concert starts at 7pm.
Entry is free, with a voluntary donation in aid of the RNLI.
For more information, email [email protected] or call Gillian Edwards on 01947 880093.
