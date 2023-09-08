Gas Safety Week: Bridlington Leisure Centre to host gas safety roadshow

The leisure centre in Bridlington will host a gas safety roadshow on September 13.

Housing maintenance officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be on hand at the sessions to offer advice on things such as carbon monoxide detectors, electrical safety, energy efficiency, saving money on household bills and landlord and tenant responsibilities.

There will also be free gifts on offer and chances to win prizes.

The roadshow in Bridlington will all take place at the town’s East Riding Leisure Centre on September 13, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Councillor Gary McMaster, portfolio holder for housing and infrastructure, said: “Gas Safety Week is an important opportunity for people to think about gas and electrical safety.

“The council is committed to keeping residents safe, and these roadshows will offer valuable information and expert advice to help people stay safe in their homes.

“By taking care of your gas appliances properly, you are taking care of your home, your family and your local community.”

Gas Safety Week, run by Gas Safe Register, is a national initiative during which various organisations raise awareness of the dangers of poorly maintained gas appliances, which can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jonathan Samuel, chief executive of Gas Safe Register, said: “We’re delighted to have the support of East Riding of Yorkshire Council in helping to spread important gas safety messages, such as always checking the Gas Safe Register to ensure your engineer is registered and qualified for the work needed.”

Here are Gas Safe Register’s top tips for keeping yourself and your family safe:

Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning; headaches, nausea, breathlessness, dizziness, collapse and loss of consciousness.

Look out for warning signs your appliance may be unsafe, such as a lazy yellow flame instead of a crisp blue flame, error messages or unexpected noises from your boiler or dark and sooty stains around your gas appliance.

Make sure you leave vents unblocked as these are there to help your appliance work safely and efficiently.

If you smell gas or think there might be a gas leak, call the free 24-hour national gas emergency number immediately on 0800 111 999.

Never attempt to work on a gas appliance yourself, always seek the help of a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer.

If you’re having your annual safety check, only employ a suitably qualified Gas Safe registered engineer to carry it out.

Always ask to see your engineer’s Gas Safe ID card. Make sure you check the back of the card, which will state which gas appliances they are qualified to work on.