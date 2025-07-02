Glaisdale School's memory woodland song - Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong - recorded on to CD

Singer Kelly Scott with Chris Padmore (left) and Mark Lees.

Glaisdale singers have joined forces with youngsters from the village primary school to make a recording of the Louis Armstrong song Wonderful World, which was performed at the opening of a memory woodland earlier this year.

The school opened the woodland in a community event attended by past students, teachers and heads, as well as current families and children.

The idea came about when years five and six pupils took a trip to Whitby Museum and looked in the archives – and found a picture of former students Emma Whisker and Jane Harker, who’d received Blue Peter badges for their work planting trees, which inspired the idea for the memory woodland.

Singer Kelly Scott and and together with two of her band-mates, Chris Padmore and Mark Lees, were asked to perform a song at the opening evening.

Glaisdale youngsters with their CD cover designs.

Between them, they have family who attend or work at the village school.

Kelly said: “I thought ‘What a Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong would be perfect given the lyrics as it embraced the essence of it all.

"So together with all the school children we sang this on the evening.

"It went down really well and sealed what was a very special evening.

Leo Sedman, who sang a solo.

"I thought it would be fab to have it officially recorded – by Nigel Bennion Sub Zero Studios - to commemorate the memory woodland and something we could all keep and in the process try to raise a few funds for the PTFA which funds all sorts of activities and learning experiences for the school children.

"It’s been a fun journey and great to get all the children involved.”

The school ran a CD cover design competition and asked children to enter their artwork, with the winning design featuring on the CD.

The song also features a solo by one of the children.

There are a limited number of keepsake CDs – 50 in total – which have now nearly sold and digital versions available (sponsored by Wilf Noble Building Supplies).

Digital and MP3 versions have been sold too and now the school is on the brink of reaching its £300 target.

Click here to hear the recording – and see the school compilation video which goes with the song.