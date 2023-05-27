The chick was born on Easter Saturday, April 8, and has been kept snugly nested, receiving the utmost care and attention from its parents, Sigsbee and Twinnie.

Back in 2021, head zookeeper John Pickering had to step in and hand-rear Pickle, the chick’s older sibling, after Sigsbee had abandoned the egg.

This time, an older Sigsbee has risen to the occasion, and he and Twinnie are nurturing the chick by themselves.

The new penguin chick will remain unnamed until the Sewerby Hall zookeepers can determine its sex.

The chick will be given a name once its sex is known. Zookeepers are unable to tell whether it is a male or female until it loses its baby feathers and the formation of the head becomes apparent.

The new addition holds special significance as it is the second grandchild of Rosie, who was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins.

Rosie died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.

Mr Pickering, zookeeper at Sewerby Hall, said: “The chick's safe arrival shortly after Rosie's passing is truly special to us. We miss Rosie dearly but find comfort in the circle of life.

“We know everyone will be eager to catch a glimpse of the new arrival, but you'll have wait a little longer until summer, when the chick ventures out of the nest.

“We kindly ask our visitors to respect the privacy of the penguin parents and their new-born, and maintain a considerate distance around the nest during this special time.”

