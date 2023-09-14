News you can trust since 1882
Great-grandfather from Hull completes 'incredible achievement' of 100 tandem skydives near Bridlington

A great-grandfather from Hull has fulfilled his dream of completing 100 tandem skydives, with his final jump being from a helicopter near Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
George Mattinson (center), together with Instructor Alec Flint (right) and Alan Ramsden of Tiger Helicopters (left). Photo: David RustonGeorge Mattinson (center), together with Instructor Alec Flint (right) and Alan Ramsden of Tiger Helicopters (left). Photo: David Ruston
George Mattinson (center), together with Instructor Alec Flint (right) and Alan Ramsden of Tiger Helicopters (left). Photo: David Ruston

George Mattinson, a 76 year old carer and retired builder from Hull took to the skies last week to celebrate his milestone 100th tandem skydive.

Rather than jumping from the usual aeroplane, he did so from a Jetranger helicopter whilst securely harnessed to his Tandem Instructor.

Ordinarily participants would only commit to one tandem skydive, or a few at the very most, but once George got the bug after his very first experience in 2017 there was no stopping him.

Mr Mattinson with instructor Alec Flint flying high above the coastline. Photo: Vance AllenMr Mattinson with instructor Alec Flint flying high above the coastline. Photo: Vance Allen
Mr Mattinson with instructor Alec Flint flying high above the coastline. Photo: Vance Allen
The timing of his century skydive couldn’t have been better thanks to an event held at his nearby dropzone near Bridlington.

The event, in which experienced skydivers from across the UK made parachute jumps from a visiting helicopter, gave him an incredibly unique opportunity.

Mr Mattinson, together with his Tandem Instructor Alec Flint, took to the skies above the Yorkshire coast making his final jump one to remember.

Upon landing he was greeted with colourful smoke and other club members to congratulate him.

After the jump, Mr Marrinson said: “That was an incredible experience. Many thanks go to Sara Orton (Chief Instructor), Alec Flint (Tandem Instructor) and Bill Rule (Club Chairman) for organising this special event.

“I would also like to thank all the Tandem Instructors over the years for making my life so thrilling.”

Bill Rule, Chairman of Skydive GB Parachute Club said: “What an incredible achievement. 100 tandem skydives is extremely rare. In fact, we’re unsure whether a record like that has ever been set here in the UK!

“George is a good friend to the club and we’re thrilled we could make his final jump one to remember.”

