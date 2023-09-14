News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington's Supercar Saturday: The 'Grand debut' this month promises to be 'one of the hottest automotive events of the year'

An event to get petrolheads and general visitors all revved up will take place at Bridlington RNLI Station later this month.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
There will be an opportunity to be part of tours to see how your local lifeboat crew go to work saving lives at sea. Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerThere will be an opportunity to be part of tours to see how your local lifeboat crew go to work saving lives at sea. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
There will be an opportunity to be part of tours to see how your local lifeboat crew go to work saving lives at sea. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

JCP Specialist Motorsports is hosting a Supercar Saturday at the venue along Bridlington’s south side on Saturday, September 23 between 10am and 4pm – and the good news is that it is free to attend.

More than 60 plus prestige, classic, sports and supercars will be on display at the RNLI site.

People can also go on tours of the station, including the boats.

    An RNLI spokesman said: "The next station tours will take place to coincide with the supercars event.

    “This is a great opportunity to see how your local lifeboat crew go to work saving lives at sea.

    "It's also a fantastic way to meet other volunteers who help to make the Bridlington Lifeboat Station such a central part of this community.

    "Bookings can be made at the Bridlington RNLI shop on the Spa Promenade or via the telephone on 01262 671936.”

    A JCP Specialist Motorsports said: "Rev your engines and mark your calendars for one of the hottest automotive events of the year – Bridlington Supercar Saturday 2023!

    "This brand new and thrilling occasion is making its grand debut, and it’s bound to be an experience like no other.

    “In collaboration with Yorkshire BID and Route YC, we’re proud to present a spectacle that will leave car enthusiasts and families alike in awe. Witness an incredible static display of over 80 jaw-dropping supercars, showcasing the epitome of automotive engineering and design.”

