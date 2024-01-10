Great great granddaughter of Bridlington hero publishes air fryer cookbook best seller

Sam Milner is a full time food blogger, youtuber and podcaster who has recently released a beginner friendly air fryer cookbook that has made it onto the Sunday Times Best Sellers list.

The cookbook sold 53,000 copies and made it onto the Sunday Times Best Sellers list.

Mrs Milner, alongside her chef husband Dom Milner, published “The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook'' on September 21, 2023. This beginner friendly book features 140 recipes and top tips to make the most of your air fryer.

The book has proven to be exceptionally popular, climbing to number six in the food and drink best-sellers list on Amazon UK.

Mrs Milner currently lives with her husband in Beverley, however her family came from Bridlington originally.

Mrs Milner said: “My mum is Bridlington born and my great great grandad was Kit Brown who is famous in Bridlington because he was the hero of the Great Gale Of 1871.

My dad also created Sight and Sound which was what you had prior to Blockbusters- he started it in the town in 1983.

“Many people in Bridlington have a copy of our book, including a signed copy to my old school teacher that taught me at Burlington School.”

The husband and wife team launched a food blog called recipethis.com back in 2015.

Mrs Milner said: “We teach people via our food blog how to cook with kitchen gadgets and our air fryer readership makes up about 60% of the audience

“I decided to write an air fryer cookbook because many of our air fryer readers had asked us to.

“They were complaining that there was no beginner friendly air fryer recipe book and at that time there were no air fryer cookbooks in the UK written in metric by Brits.

“We believe the success of our air fryer cookbook is that we have been air frying since 2012 so are really experienced in it, as many with air fryer books have used them less than 6 months.

“I really loved the experience of writing the book, though nobody ever prepares you for the amount of edits and how many times you will re-read the same page of your book over and over again, to make it right for the reader.

“Plus, of course, the amount of cooking involved for a cookbook. What you cook yourself, what your recipe testers cook, then the food again for a photoshoot for the pictures for the cookbook, then tweaking anything that the food stylist has flagged.

“I am so happy to see it doing so well. It's very much growing from word of mouth, so it's nice to see people buying the book, loving it so much and then buying it for all their friends and family that have air fryers.