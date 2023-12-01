Gritting information issued to residents in Scarborough and Whitby ahead of wintry weekend on the coast

North Yorkshire Council have issued gritting information to residents in and around Scarborough and Whitby ahead of the wintry weekend.

It is set to be a cold weekend as more yellow weather warnings are issued by the Met Office for snow and ice across the Yorkshire coast.

According to the Met Office, the predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.

You can read this weekends weather forecast here.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of highway operations, Nigel Smith, said: “We have retreated some routes on our priority 1 network and no issues were being reported this morning. There are currently no road closures.

“Minor accumulations of snow on the priority 2 network are currently being dealt with. Traffic is helping to activate the salt on this network and conditions are steadily improving.

“Road surface temperatures tonight could be as low as -7ºC, so frost and ice is likely on untreated roads. Even where salting has taken place, it is always prudent to allow more time for any necessary journeys.

“Our gritters will continue to undertake evening, morning and, where necessary, additional treatment of the network to mitigate the impact of any further snow, frost and ice.

“The current weather pattern of continual snow showers coming in off the coast in the northerly wind is constantly giving a temporary covering to roads and footways which, in time, does melt. However, during the snow showers, conditions can be testing.