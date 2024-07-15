Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The youngest woman to solo row the Atlantic is coming to Whitby on July 19, 20 and 21 to show off her boat ahead of a new challenge to sail solo around the world.

Jasmine, a swimming teacher and lifeguard, has entered the inaugural Mini Globe Race organised by McIntyre Adventures.

The race starts with a qualifying Transatlantic leg from Portugal to Antigua from December 2025, then there will be four main legs, Antigua to Panama, Panama to Fiji, Fiji to Cape Town, Cape Town to Antigua with other pit stops along the way sailing around 24,000 miles.

This will be another challenge of a lifetime for the Thirsk adventurer.

Jasmine Harrison at the LEJOG finish.

Jasmine was the youngest female to solo row the Atlantic Ocean in 2021, aged 21.

She also swam from Lands End to John O’Groats in 2022, the first female and only third person to achieve it and holds the Guinness World Record.

In her latest challenge, she will be sailing single-handed over 14 months in a 5.8m (19ft long) yacht, racing against 20 other sailors, and will be one of only two female competitors.

She will be the youngest to take part at aged 25.

Numbatou, sailed by Jasmine Harrison, is coming to Whitby.

This weekend, people in Whitby can see her sailing yacht, Numbatou, a Class Globe 580, made and sailed by the victor of the 2021 Globe Transat race.

Jasmine is looking forward to showing her boat to supporters.

Jasmine said: “I want to inspire other people, especially young females that anything is possible, from small goals to big adventures, they can do something incredible too.”

Members of Whitby and Thirsk Rotary Clubs will be supporting Jasmine and guiding visitors.