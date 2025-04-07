Halley and Green to talk at Whitby Dairy & Grassland Discussion group meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitby Dairy & Grassland Discussion Group will hold its next meeting at Sneaton Castle on Monday April 14, with Alex Green and Ian Halley the speakers on the night.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Green, Agronomist, Procam (formerly Associate Farm Business Consultant, GSC Grays), will be talking about The Business of Farming and Ian, of Richardson & Smith, introducing the Ruswarp Cull Cow Collection service.

Alex, who is BASIS and FACTS qualified, joined ProCam at the beginning of 2025 as a fully qualified agronomist to provide specialist crop protection and nutritional advice to growers in North and East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex grew up on an arable estate where his father worked as a farm manager, and from his early days has had a keen interest in all things agricultural.

Alex Green.

He spent three years working for a farm business consultancy in Suffolk, specialising in farm budgeting, managing contract farming agreements and managing environmental schemes.

Alex then went on to work as a farm manager on a 4,000-acre mixed farm near Malton.

During his time in this role, which saw him taking responsibility for the farm’s cereals, oilseed and hemp rotation, overseeing a 1,500-lamb finishing enterprise and planning the farm’s input purchases, grain trading, property management and cropping and fertiliser planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex also gained his BASIS qualification, building on his FACTS qualification earned a few years before.

In his new role, Alex will work alongside the wider ProCam team of agronomists to offer expert advice in a range of crops including cereals, maize, potatoes, linseed and sugar beet.

The meeting is on from 7.45pm to 10pm.