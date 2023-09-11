Happy Valley star James Norton announced as new patron of Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre has announced that actor James Norton has agreed to become its patron. (James Norton pic by Michael Shelford)

The star of Happy Valley, McMafia and Grantchester grew up in Ampleforth, near Malton, just 20 miles from Scarborough.

Norton grew up in the village of Ampleforth, where he went to Ampleforth College.

He then carried out work experience at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 15, which he has always credited with kickstarting his interest in theatre.

James Norton said: “I’ve always remembered my time at the SJT fondly, so I’m delighted to be able to add my name to the illustrious roll call of people associated with it.

"It’s a beacon of excellence in my home county.”

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the SJT, says: “James has always been remarkably generous in crediting the SJT as such an influence on his career, so when we started talking about a patron, he was our obvious first choice.”