Harry, 8, lends a 'helping hand' to Westway Open Arms in Eastfield

Eight-year-old Harry Makepeace has been raising funds for Westway Open Arms this Christmas

Eight-year-old Harry Makepeace has once again been raising funds to help ensure the people of Eastfield enjoy Christmas this year.

Harry, who plays for Scarborough Athletic Academy U9s, hit the headlines in The Scarborough News earlier this year after pulling out all the stops to raise money for Westway Open Arms.

It is the third year that the Seamer and Irton school pupil has raised money for the food bank.

To do so, he sold Cadbury reindeer hot chocolates, sweet cones and magical reindeer food which he delivered after school and on weekends.

Proud mum Charlotte Oldham said: “He delivered every parcel himself and is so polite when he does so. He also answered every collection order, running downstairs every time he heard the doorbell, he didn't moan once.

“This year he has raised enough to be able to do a big food shop (as well as cat food, dog food, nappies and sanitary products). He’s also been able to buy a selection of toys.”

Harry said: “I know I’m only 8 years old but if I can help people and make them happy, I will. I just want people to feel happiness and have a Merry Christmas.”

Harry has now set up a Facebook page so he can fundraise throughout the year, with his next target being Easter.

To learn more about Harry’s endeavours, or to find out how you can help, visit: “Harry’s Helping Hand - Scarborough” on Facebook.