Harry Gration's family release poignant recording of his final public speech in Yorkshire before his death

In April 2022, Harry and his long-time friend, former ITV Calendar anchor Christine Talbot, spoke about his life and career at the Great Yorkshire Night Out event at York Theatre Royal – the broadcasting legend’s favourite venue.

The event also a featured a performance by one of Harry’s sons, opera singer and music student Harrison.

His widow Helen shared the recording on her social media accounts with the message: “We have had some sad and difficult times to navigate ever since the day he died and we are still trying to find a balance with what was and what is. Sometimes that’s workable, sometimes not.

"I want his children to be able to find his voice and his stories should they need to in the months and years to come. I hope this recording presents a unique man and a special husband and father as the exceptional broadcaster he was. I hope you revel in the tales from a man whose governing ethos was always to be your voice, asking questions of those who should answer, or enjoying a life that we should all enjoy.”

The night also saw Harry and Christine speak to the production team from the original BBC series of All Creatures Great and Small and The Yorkshire Vet star Julian Norton.

He died in June, aged 71, leaving his three sons with Helen, the youngest of whom, Hamilton, was just short of his third birthday, and three children from previous marriages.