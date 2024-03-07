Haven, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, prepares for a busy season ahead with 1100+ job opportunities at its Yorkshire parks to support an increase in bookings for the year.

New full-and part-time positions will be available at Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay throughout the year, which reopen their doors to customers in March, in roles spanning a variety of functions, including activities and leisure, food and beverage, accommodation services, and security.

This latest recruitment drive will support the growing UK staycation market, with Haven seeing a 7% YoY increase in bookings for the 2024 season so far.

An additional 200 pitches are also being introduced across Haven parks this year to meet rising demand.

Head of Talent Acquisition, Nola Ferguson, commented: “We're thrilled to be re-opening in March with an array of innovative enhancements across our holiday parks. This exciting phase of growth presents a fantastic opportunity for talented individuals to become a part of our dynamic team.

"As we gear up for yet another busy season, we want to hear from applicants interested in contributing to the success of our award-winning team, whether that be in a seasonal role or those aspiring to build a lasting career with Haven."

Part of the Bourne Leisure Group, Haven is an inclusive employer with over 16,000 team members, and jobs available for all levels. 29% of park team members are aged 16-20, and almost one in every five team members (18%) are aged over 50 years.

Employees are offered generous benefits, including discounted holidays across Haven Holidays and Warner Hotels and enhanced family-friendly policies and pay, and can take advantage of extensive training opportunities to support career growth, such as apprenticeships, degree and leadership programmes, and role specific workshops.

Since 2021, Haven has invested more than £400 million into its parks, including over £170 million in 2023.

This investment allows Haven to offer a wider range of entertainment concepts and on-park experiences, including new activities and entertainment facilities such as adventure villages and show bars.

This year, a £4 million investment is being made to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering in 2024, including an exclusive agreement with J. D. Wetherspoon to operate at its parks.

Primrose Valley is set to open a new J D Wetherspoons on its site tomorrow, making it the first holiday park in the UK to have a ‘Spoons’ pub onsite. You can read more about this here.