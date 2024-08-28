Hawsker Village Band, near Whitby, look forward to autumn and winter season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a well-earned summer break, the Hawsker Village Band is looking forward to the autumn and winter season.

The band, led by Sue Rowland, plays in the style of the old village bands, which existed in every community in the 18th and 19th Centuries to provide music for weddings, parties and gatherings of every kind, and also played in church on Sundays in the days before organs were adopted.

Many of the pieces in the band’s repertoire are well-known folk tunes and dances, and they are arranged so that virtually any instrument can play.

The current line-up has violins, recorders, flute, clarinet, viola and ukulele, plus a clever electronic instrument which can play bassoon or other woodwind instruments as the performer chooses.

Hawsker Village Band after performing at Botton.

The past year has seen the band performing at Old St Stephen’s, Robin Hoods Bay; Grosmont church; Whitby youth hostel; a barn in Hawsker for a

special nativity play and Whitby Pavilion.

The band was delighted to be awarded an ‘outstanding’ grade at this year’s Eskdale Festival of the Arts.

The annual festival was hailed a great success by chair Ros Barningham, “demonstrating what a wealth of talent there is in the area”.

The band rehearses twice a month at Hawsker Methodist Church and will start again on Wednesday September 11, at 7pm.

They would be delighted to welcome new players.

Music is provided, and the sessions always finish with a chat over a cup of tea or coffee.

Any level of experience is welcome, but the ability to read music is preferable.

Emailing [email protected] for more information from Sue Rowland.