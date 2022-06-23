Bridget Houlston, of Helmsley, is hoping to raise £2,000 for the hospice in memory of her father Eric, who passed away 12 years ago.

She said: “I had intended to do this long distance challenge in 2020 to raise much-needed funds for Saint Catherine’s, but as we all know, Covid had other ideas!

“Fast forward two years and the training is now in full swing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget Houlston is taking on the Coast-to-Coast in one day in memory of her late father Eric.

"It’s not been a smooth ride to get this far as I cracked my head open in January but I've done a couple of 100-120 mile rides in the Dales which have given me the confidence that I can give this my all.”

There will be 4,500m (14,750ft) of ascent as the route heads through the Lake District, including the brutal climbs of Hardknott and Wrynose passes, the Yorkshire Dales and finally over the North York Moors.

Bridget said: “Saint Catherine’s provides palliative care to hundreds of families and did a fantastic job of caring for my father back in 2010.

"I appreciate that the last few years have been hard on us all and the current climate is not too rosy, but please dig deep to help make a difference to those who live in our area who are suffering with a terminal illness.”

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “This is an amazing challenge – we have been looking at the route online and can’t imagine doing it in one day!

"We wish Bridget all the luck in the world and thank her for her wonderful support and dedication.”