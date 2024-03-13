Henry Freeman descendent funds sculpture of the renowned lifeboat man in Whitby

An initial sketch of how the sculpture will look. - Image: Emma Stothard

Mr Freeman was the sole survivor of the 1861 lifeboat disaster his lifeboat capsized.

Mr Freeman survived as he was the only crew member wearing the new style of cork lifejacket.

He was awarded a silver medal for his bravery and went on to save many more lives at sea.The Khyber Pass area, adjacent to the lifeboat museum and shop will be transformed into a commemorative garden by North Yorkshire Council later this year.

Whitby RNLI Station Mechanic Richard Dowson who came up with the idea for the sculpture. Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

The area where the sculpture will stand is particularly poignant as it was the site of the town's first lifeboat station in 1802.

Station mechanic, Richard Dowson had the idea for the sculpture after seeing a trail of similar work around the town that celebrate the Whitby's heritage, created by artist Emma Stothard.

Mr Dowson said: “Henry Freeman is not only a big part of the RNLI's history but the town's too.

“I hope people will pause at the sculpture, look across the harbour and enjoy it as a place of reflection.

Artist Emma Stothard and descendent of Henry Freeman, Lesley Jackson, discuss plans for the sculpture.

“I can only imagine what Henry would think if he could see how the town has changed, and how much the lifeboat technology has advanced since the days of the old rowing lifeboats.

“We think he would be proud of his legacy and that there is still a crew of volunteers in Whitby today.”

Lesley Jackson nee Freeman has her own charity named after Henry Freeman that supports young creative people on the coast, the Freeman 1st Foundation.

Mrs Jackson said: “I felt compelled to make this personal donation when I read about the RNLI's plans.

“How better to help celebrate the brave people who save lives at sea than by creating a permanent reminder of one of the bravest.”

Artist Emma Stothard said: 'I am absolutely honoured and thrilled to be creating a life size sculpture of Henry Freeman in celebration of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

“Thanks to the wonderful photographs by Frank Meadow Sutcliffe I can recreate in detail the lifesaving cork life jacket and clothing he wore.”