Here are all the events happening at libraries in and around Scarborough as part of the Summer Reading Challenge

From Saturday July 15, families and community groups are invited to take part in Our Summer of Stories – an exciting six-week long programme of story time sessions, craft activities, book swapping and more.

Participants can win a cash prize for attending more than three events.

The programme encourages children to connect to their local library, discover that reading is an activity that can be enjoyed together while uncovering the magic of storytelling.

Children and families across Scarborough are invited to join ‘Our Summer of Stories’ storytelling festival and the Summer Reading Challenge.

It is perfect activity to get children reading for pleasure with their families and supporting wellbeing outside of school.

Here are all the events happening at Scarborough Library this summer:

Saturday July 15 sees the launch of the Summer Reading Challenge where Dan Freedman will be at the ;ibrary. More information can be found here.

Wednesday August 2, there will be a family activity session between 2pm and 4pm.

Thursday August 3, at 2pm, there will be a crafting session with Serena Partridge.

Wednesday August 9, between 2pm and 4pm, there will be a Family activity session.

Friday August 11, between 2 and 3pm, meet children’s author Tom Palmer. Tickets are just £1.

Wednesday August 16 will see a family activity session between 2pm and 4pm.

Friday August 18 Yorkshire Rotters will host their Smoothie Bike and Love Food, Hate Waste activity.

On Wednesday August 23, there will be a family activity session between 2pm and 4pm.

Wednesday August 30 will also see a family activity session between 2pm and 4pm.

Here are all the events happening at Filey Library this summer:

Saturday July 15, at 10.30am will see a craft activity session, priced at £1.

Saturday July 22, at 10.30am, will see games in the garden, priced at £1.

Saturday July 29, at 10.30am, will see a craft activity session, priced at £1.

Wednesday August 2, at 1pm, will see Nettle & Dock: Story, Song and Crafts session, priced at £1.

Wednesday August 9, at 2pm, will see a Microbits: digital games session, priced at £1.

On Thursday August 19, decorate your own kitbag with Serena Partridge for £1.

Tuesday August 22, join Liz Million for a free cartoon illustrating session at 10.30am.

On Wednesday August 23, join in the family activities and trail session at 11am and then create a board game for £1 at 1pm.

Here are all the events happening at Newby and Scalby Library this summer:

Harminis will be meeting at Newby and Scalby Library between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesday July 26, Monday July 31, Wednesday August 9, Monday August 14, and Wednesday August 23.

The Lego Club will be meeting at Newby and Scalby Library between 10.30am and 12noon every Saturday from Saturday July 29 until Saturday September 2.

On Tuesday August 1, between 10.30am and 12noon there will be a Fantastic Beasts craft session.

On Tuesday August 8, between 10.30am and 12noon there will be a Bog Baby craft session.

On Friday August 11, between 10.30am and 12.30pm there will be a digital fun drop in session.

On Tuesday August 15, between 10.30am and 11.30am, there will be a sewing fun craft session.

On Friday August 18, thorughout the day there will be a Zoolab.

On Monday August 21, between 11am and 12noon , and 1pm and 2pm, join Liz Million for a free cartoon illustrating session.

Here are all the events happening at Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library (West Ayton) this summer:

Join up for the Summer Reading Challenge, which takes place between Saturday July 15 and Saturday September 9, and recieved a free swim session at Everyone Active!

On Thursday July 27, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, there will be a water safety session and picnic.

On Monday July 31, between 10am and 12noon, there will be a deep blue sea craft morning. This is priced at £2 per child and £1 per adult.

Saturday August 4, Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library will have a story tent with the National Loiteracy Trust at Ayton gala.

Between Tuesday August 8 and Saturday August 12, there will be a ‘dengineers week’ where children can create a den within the library.

Between Saturday August 12 and Friday August 25, there will be a sea adventures trail within the library.

Here are all the events happening at More Than Books (Eastfield) this summer:

On Wednesday July 26, between 10.30am, and 12noon, make your own bug.

On Wednesday August 2, between 2pm and 2.30pm, jump aboard the smoothie bike.

On Wednesday August 9, between 10.30am and 12noon, there will be story time.

Thursday August 10, you can design a modern day dinosaur between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

On Friday August 11, between 10.30am and 2.30pm, create dinosaur in 3D.

On Wednesday August 16, between 1.30am and 12noon, make your own bookmark.

On Thursday August 17, between 10.30am and 2.10pm, design a mixed up animal.

On Wednesday August 23, between 10.30am and 12noon, design a board game.

On Wednesday August 30, between 10.30am and 12noon, design a new sports kit

Thursday August 31, between 10.30am and 2.30pm, there will be the little inventors' design challenge

