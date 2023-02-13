Here are the 39 small animals looking for their loving forever home on the Yorkshire coast

There are currently several rabbits, guinea pigs and birds looking for a loving home along the Yorkshire coast.
There are two rehoming centres advertising small animals needing a forever home, including Whitby Wildlife Rescue and the RSPCA in Bridlington. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary currently have 10 rabbits needing forever homes. If you would like to enquire about these, call Whitby Wildlife on 07342 173724. RSPCA Bridlington have one canary, two guinea pigs, 10 budgies, and 16 rabbits looking for a home. If you would like to enquire about this, call RSPCA Bridlington on 07850190397. If you would rather adopt a dog, check out these dogs also looking for their forever homes.
1. Small animals available for adoption
Dots, Dash and Doodles are six-months-old English Dot, from an unexpected litter. They are two males and one female and the RSPCA in Bridlington would like to rehome them as a trio. They are ver athletic and love to jump so will need a secure home. If you are interested, call 07850190397 or head to the RSPCA website and fill out the Perfect Match Form.
Photo: RSCPA Bridlington
2. Small animals available for adoption
Bonnie and Clyde are a male and female looking for a home after their owners moved abroad. They are both two-years-old and are used to an indoor environment. If you are interested, call 07850190397 or head to the RSPCA website and fill out the Perfect Match Form.
Photo: RSPCA Bridlington
3. Small animals available for adoption
Thumper is a four-year-old cross-breed, and he is a neautered and vaccinated. The RSPCA say he is best suited to living on his own in an indoor home, and is the RSPCA's longest stay rabbit. If you are interested call 07850190397 or head to the RSPCA website and fill out the Perfect Match Form.
Photo: RSPCA Bridlington
4. Small animals available for adoption
Coco and Daisy are a male and female bonded pair, who are both two-years-old. They would be best suited to a family with experience of rabbits as they need a little time getting used to being handled. If you are interested, call 07850190397 or head to the RSPCA website and fill out the Perfect Match Form.
Photo: RSPCA Bridlinton