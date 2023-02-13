Here are the 39 small animals looking for their loving forever home on the Yorkshire coast

There are two rehoming centres advertising small animals needing a forever home, including Whitby Wildlife Rescue and the RSPCA in Bridlington. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary currently have 10 rabbits needing forever homes. If you would like to enquire about these, call Whitby Wildlife on 07342 173724. RSPCA Bridlington have one canary, two guinea pigs, 10 budgies, and 16 rabbits looking for a home. If you would like to enquire about this, call RSPCA Bridlington on 07850190397. If you would rather adopt a dog, check out these dogs also looking for their forever homes.