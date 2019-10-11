Here's how many people watched BBC One comedy Scarborough

The first series of BBC One Scarborough is drawing to a close this evening.

The first episode aired on national TV on Friday September 6 and was watched by four million viewers, according to the Scarborough Twitter page.

Figures from the previous three episodes have also been revealed.

The total shows that BBC comedy Scarborough has already recieved over 10 million views.

Episode five, which aired on Friday October 4, received 2.1 million viewers and a peak of 2.3 million.

Episode four, which aired on Friday September 27, received 1.9 million viewers and peak of 2 million.

Episode three, which aired on Friday September 20, received 2.1 million viewers and peak of 2.2 million.

The final episode is set to be screened at Sandside venues including The Newcastle Packet, Mutiny Bar and Kitchen and The Anchor Fish and Chips.